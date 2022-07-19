Former Sonai MLA Anwar Hussain Laskar Passes Away

Former MLA of Sonai in Cachar district Anwar Hussain Laskar passed away on Monday night due to heart related disease. He died on the way to hospital. He was 60 at the time of his death.

Anwar Hussain Laskar was a two time MLA in Sonai in 1996 and 2001. In 1996, he contested from Sonai district from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). He won the seat with 42,519 votes compared to his nearest rival Trailakshya Bhusan Nath, an Independent contestant who secured only 19,118 votes.

In 2001, he once again won and retained his Sonai seat from Samajwadi Party. He secured 28,523 votes compared to Congress's Kutub Ahmed Mazumder who secured 23,064.

He left behind his wife, a sin and two daughters. Laskar’s demise has been mourned by his family and near and dear ones.