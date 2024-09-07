Former TMC Assam President Ripun Bora to Rejoin Congress Tomorrow

Former President of the Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC), Ripun Bora, is set to rejoin the Indian National Congress tomorrow in Charaideo.
His return will be marked by a formal event attended by Jitendra Singh Alwar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-Charge for Assam, who will be present in the region for a meeting.
On September 2, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah addressed the media regarding Bora’s potential return to the Congress party. Borah indicated that the decision on Bora’s rejoining is under the purview of the AICC, and the APCC would abide by whatever decision is made. He noted, “If he joins back, we will be happy. However, I cannot make that decision as Ripun Bora previously held the highest state post in the party. The matter has not yet been discussed with party members at the grassroots level. We will seek their opinion once AICC makes a decision. Upon direction from AICC, I will consult with district and block Congress members and other party workers.”
Ripun Bora resigned as the President of the Assam TMC on September 1. In his resignation letter to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bora cited several unresolved issues that he believes have impeded the party's growth in Assam, leading to his decision to step down.