Former TMC Assam President Ripun Bora to Rejoin Congress Tomorrow

On September 2, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah addressed the media regarding Bora’s potential return to the Congress party. Borah indicated that the decision on Bora’s rejoining is under the purview of the AICC, and the APCC would abide by whatever decision is made. He noted, “If he joins back, we will be happy. However, I cannot make that decision as Ripun Bora previously held the highest state post in the party. The matter has not yet been discussed with party members at the grassroots level. We will seek their opinion once AICC makes a decision. Upon direction from AICC, I will consult with district and block Congress members and other party workers.”