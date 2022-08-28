Former top ULFA-I leader Jibon Moran passes away

Former senior leader of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) Jibon Moran passed away on Saturday.

According to sources, Moran was suffering from a serious health disorder. He was undergoing treatment for the same at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for the last one month.

He breathed his last at the hospital on Saturday evening.

It may be mentioned that Moran had returned to the mainstream last year.

Also known as Jibon Asom, Moran was associated with ULFA (I) for 35 years, and decided to retire from ULFA-I on medical grounds.

Moran was one of the founder members of the outlawed faction ULFA (I) who went to Kachin in Myanmar for training in the year 1984.