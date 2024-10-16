Assam Police Foil ULFA-I's Abduction Plot Targeting ONGC Officials in Sivasagar

Borah further elaborated on the investigation, revealing how the police connected the dots: “After further investigation, we came to know about one SULFA namely Rahul Hazarika alias Laden’s involvement in the abduction who is from Moran; he was picked up in the wee hours today. We also came to know about one Tahirul Hussain who is an assistant engineer of ONGC who provided the information of all the senior officials working in the rig and made the plan of the timing inside the rig who comes out when and at what time. The entire plan of abduction was made on the latter half of the month of May, 2024. The final work of the planning was made on October 1 or 2, and accordingly, only October 5 evening, Laden reached Sivasagar from Moran and stayed the night at the residence of Mithu or Tahirul. The next October 6, at around 4 to 4.30 am, he came out with an Innova car and went to the Assam-Nagaland border in Charaideo district, picked up four cadres of ULFA-I, and made a recce in the highways near Sivasagar town. They were supposedly making an attempt for the abduction, but due to tight naka police checks and the rig which is nearby Bakota Nemuguri police station, their planning got foiled as the persons whom they were supposed to kidnap already left the rig.”