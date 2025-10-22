Four Assam Towns Set to Get Piped Natural Gas Soon, Says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that piped natural gas (PNG) will soon be available in every household in Baihata, Hajo, Sualkuchi, and Rangia, marking a major step in the state’s clean energy initiative.

In a post on his official Facebook account, the CM said: "In a few days, pipe laying works for the gas network will begin in the four towns, further boosting our mission of providing uninterrupted cooking gas right at the doorstep."

The announcement follows an official communication from Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. (PBGPL)—a joint venture of AGCL, OIL, and GAIL Gas—confirming that pipeline laying works for Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) supply will commence phase-wise from late October 2025.

PBGPL stated that the technical commencement of pipeline activities will be carried out across all four towns in a modest manner, with invitations extended to local MLAs, chairpersons of governing bodies such as Town Committees and Gaon Panchayats, and other dignitaries.

Upon completion of the pipeline network and readiness of the system for consumer supply, PBGPL plans to organize a formal inauguration ceremony of DPNG supply by the Chief Minister, commemorating this significant milestone in Assam’s clean energy expansion journey.

The company has also requested the CM to share updates on his official social media platforms, highlighting the government’s continued commitment to promoting clean, sustainable, and reliable energy for the people of Assam.