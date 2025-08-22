Four Naga Individuals Held in Uriamghat with Hunting Weapons

Four Naga individuals were arrested on Thursday night at a temporary Assam Forest Department camp in Madhupur, falling under the C-sector in Uriamghat near the Assam-Nagaland border.

Advertisment

The four, reportedly wearing civilian clothes and carrying hunting weapons, were spotted roaming near Madhupur. Initially, the Assam Forest Department suspected them of being NSCN cadres and took them into custody.

Following the arrest, the C-sector commander along with the police administration arrived at the site. Among those detained, three were Naga police personnel and one was a civilian Naga individual.

Subsequently, with the presence of Assam Police, CRPF, and Naga police officials, and with the assistance of the C-sector DAB commander, the matter was resolved through mutual understanding. The arrested individuals were later handed over to the IRBN for further action.

ALSO READ: Merapani Youths Attack: 3 Naga Men Held; Organisations Slam Govt Silence