Merapani Youths Attack: 3 Naga Men Held; Organisations Slam Govt Silence

Tensions remain high in Merapani following the incident in which an Assamese youth was shot at by alleged Naga miscreants. The attack had sparked outrage, with several organisations taking a strong stand against the alleged assault.

Advertisment

Late on Friday night, acting swiftly on the orders of the Golaghat district administration, the Nagaland police and CRPF conducted an operation that successfully targeted three individuals responsible for the attack. The suspects identified as Takhai Sumi, Honito Yepthomi, and Kahosa Thimo have been taken into custody.

It may be mentioned that, on Independence Day, three Assamese youths were brutally attacked by a group of Naga miscreants on the Assam-Nagaland border. The youths had gone from the local Kadamguri area to a nearby forested area in Nagaland for a picnic. While returning home, the Naga group intercepted them and started beating them indiscriminately. During the assault, Simsat Basumatary and Subrat Nayak were severely beaten. On the other hand, the third named Prakash Boro was shot with an air gun while trying to flee, resulting in severe bleeding.

Prior to their arrest, the Bir Lachit Sena had warned that failure to apprehend the culprits would lead to blocking Naga entry into Merapani. Following the arrest of the three miscreants, the organisation has temporarily suspended its protest program against the Naga community.

Meanwhile, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) have condemned the incident, urging the government to ensure the safety of the Assamese people and prevent such violent incidents in the future.

Speaking on the issue, a Bir Lachit Sena member said, “The government had said that the Miya community posed a threat to our people, and that is why they were evicted; we had no objection to that. But after the evictions, the Nagas have become increasingly active and are now trying to disturb the peace. A section of people is showing open aggression. Yesterday’s incident makes it clear that such clashes are likely to continue in the coming days. We appeal to Golaghat DC Pulak Mahanta, not to keep matters under wraps but to deploy neutral forces in the border areas so that the indigenous people feel safe.”

On the other hand, KMSS General Secretary Bidyut Saikia, "We had been receiving several warnings from the Naga side, as incidents keep occurring from time to time. We had feared such a situation right from the beginning, when the evictions started in Uriamghat and Negheri Bil. After those areas were freed from the clutches of the Miyas, it was the Nagas, not the Assamese community, who seemed over-excited. The only reason for this is that they had their eyes on the evicted land."

“In Negheri Bil, when Assam Police was supposed to patrol, but instead, Nagaland Police was seen patrolling. We had repeatedly raised these concerns, yet a wrong narrative was created against us, as if we were opposing the eviction of Miyas. But today, what we had warned about is unfolding before everyone’s eyes. Now, when such incidents are happening, where is the government? Where is the Chief Minister and the local MLA?" he added.