Four Years Since Inauguration, Majuli–Jorhat Bridge Work Ready to Start in December

The construction of the Majuli–Jorhat bridge is set to officially commence in December, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally inaugurate the project.

The site of the bridge construction was recently inspected by the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), who reviewed the plans and ongoing preparations.

The bridge is expected to be completed within two years. Construction of the approach roads will also proceed simultaneously to ensure smooth connectivity once the bridge is operational.

SP Singla Construction has the main contract for the project. Unlike previous large-scale infrastructure projects, this time, no subcontractors will be involved in the construction.

The upcoming Majuli-Jorhat bridge is a 6.81-kilometre, two-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River that will connect Jorhat on the south bank to Majuli on the north bank.

This bridge, built on NH-715K, is designed to provide direct, all-weather connectivity between the two locations, replacing the current reliance on ferry services.

Once completed, the Majuli–Jorhat bridge will significantly improve connectivity between the island district of Majuli and the mainland, boosting transportation, trade, and tourism in the region.

