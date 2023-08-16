Assam: Freak Accident Claims Labourer's Life in Dhubri

In a tragic incident at Birsing Char in Assam's Dhubri, a labourer lost his life as he was accidentally struck by the blade of a tractor while it was digging the ground.
According to sources, the unfortunate incident occurred during the laying of pipes for the Jal Jeevan Mission. The deceased, Sanidul Islam, has been identified as the victim of this unfortunate mishap.
The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks involved in such construction activities.
Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure safety measures are upheld in future projects.
Earlier on July 10, a worker lost his life while working in a tea factory in Assam’s Gohpur.
The incident was reported from the Dufflaghur Tea Estate in Gohpur. The deceased worker was identified as Sukhman Munda.
As per reports, Munda met with a tragic incident when he went inside the fan of heavy industrial machinery of the factory. While Munda was spilling tea leaves into the machine, someone reportedly switched it on resulting in the worker’s body being chopped into pieces.