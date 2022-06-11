Freedom Movement Park To Come Up In Jorhat Jail: Assam CM Sarma

The Jorhat Jail will now be a major source of public attraction with the Assam government planning to set up a Freedom Movement Park within its premises in Jorhat to honour the freedom fighters of the state.

The government, in a cabinet meeting held at Tezpur in Sonitpur district on Saturday, approved the setting up of the park at an estimated cost of Rs 134.91 crore in an area of 66 acres.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “At our Govt’s 50th Cabinet meeting held today, we took several decisions, including settlement for indigenous landless families, transformation of Batadrava Than, setting up Freedom Park at Jorhat Jail and new bridges over Subansiri & Pagladiya, among others.”

Several important decisions were taken during the cabinet meeting today. They are:

Settlement for indigenous landless families

In line with the objectives of Project Sadbhavana, 1,037 applications pending since 1992 to be settled in favour of indigenous landless families on a mission mode.

Bridge over Subansiri

In principle approval for construction of a 2.4 kilometer bridge over Subansiri river for 383.67 crore at Ghunasut Lakhimpur to connect Lakhimpur town with Bebejia.

The bridge will benefit the people of Lakhimpur Dhemaji and Majuli by shortening the distance between Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana by about 20 kilometers.

Bridge over Pagladiya

In principle approval for construction of a 890-metre bridge over Pagladiya river for 247.90 crore, facilitating direct connectivity between Kumarikata and Nayabasti and up to Baksa district headquarters Mushalpur.

The work includes widening of 9.9-km road connecting Kumarikata to Nayabasti The new road to provide an alternative route to the existing NH between Barpeta to Rangiya.

It will also provide a direct route for commercial vehicle to Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan border) from Pathsala Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

Honouring Bir Lachit on his 400th birth anniversary

Approval accorded for setting up of Alaboi Ron Smriti Khetra in Kamrup at an estimated cost of 150cr to honour Lachit Borphukan and supreme sacrifice of 10,000 Ahom soldiers in the Battle of Alaboi.

Total built-up area: 12,085.50 square metre.

Campus development area: 130.20 bigha.

The war memorial to be in the form of a hengdang (sword) with a height of 150 ft, rising from the midst of reflective pool.

A grand museum with galleries showcasing martial artifacts and relics of the Ahom kingdom apart from terracotta figurines representing Ahom soldiers.

Approval for construction of a memorial and cultur complex at the site of Lachit Borphukan's Maidam at Jorhat.

Estimated cost: 149.83 crore.

Built-up area: 9,212 square metres.

Campus development area: 67,816 square metres.

Project features

Statue of Lachit Borphukan, auditorium, museum and viewing gallery to showcase the life and achievement of Lachit Borphukan as well as culture and traditions of Tai-Ahoms.

Redevelopment of existing features.

Freedom Park at Jorhat Jail

