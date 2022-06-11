Freedom Movement Park To Come Up In Jorhat Jail: Assam CM Sarma

The Jorhat Jail will now be a major source of public attraction with the Assam government planning to set up a Freedom Movement Park within its premises in Jorhat to honour the freedom fighters of the state.
The government, in a cabinet meeting held at Tezpur in Sonitpur district on Saturday, approved the setting up of the park at an estimated cost of Rs 134.91 crore in an area of 66 acres.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “At our Govt’s 50th Cabinet meeting held today, we took several decisions, including settlement for indigenous landless families, transformation of Batadrava Than, setting up Freedom Park at Jorhat Jail and new bridges over Subansiri & Pagladiya, among others.”
Several important decisions were taken during the cabinet meeting today. They are:
Settlement for indigenous landless families
In line with the objectives of Project Sadbhavana, 1,037 applications pending since 1992 to be settled in favour of indigenous landless families on a mission mode.
Bridge over Subansiri
In principle approval for construction of a 2.4 kilometer bridge over Subansiri river for 383.67 crore at Ghunasut Lakhimpur to connect Lakhimpur town with Bebejia.
The bridge will benefit the people of Lakhimpur Dhemaji and Majuli by shortening the distance between Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana by about 20 kilometers.
Bridge over Pagladiya
In principle approval for construction of a 890-metre bridge over Pagladiya river for 247.90 crore, facilitating direct connectivity between Kumarikata and Nayabasti and up to Baksa district headquarters Mushalpur.
The work includes widening of 9.9-km road connecting Kumarikata to Nayabasti The new road to provide an alternative route to the existing NH between Barpeta to Rangiya.
It will also provide a direct route for commercial vehicle to Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan border) from Pathsala Barpeta and Bongaigaon.
Honouring Bir Lachit on his 400th birth anniversary
Approval accorded for setting up of Alaboi Ron Smriti Khetra in Kamrup at an estimated cost of 150cr to honour Lachit Borphukan and supreme sacrifice of 10,000 Ahom soldiers in the Battle of Alaboi.
Total built-up area: 12,085.50 square metre.
Campus development area: 130.20 bigha.
The war memorial to be in the form of a hengdang (sword) with a height of 150 ft, rising from the midst of reflective pool.
A grand museum with galleries showcasing martial artifacts and relics of the Ahom kingdom apart from terracotta figurines representing Ahom soldiers.
Approval for construction of a memorial and cultur complex at the site of Lachit Borphukan's Maidam at Jorhat.
Estimated cost: 149.83 crore.
Built-up area: 9,212 square metres.
Campus development area: 67,816 square metres.
Project features
Statue of Lachit Borphukan, auditorium, museum and viewing gallery to showcase the life and achievement of Lachit Borphukan as well as culture and traditions of Tai-Ahoms.
Redevelopment of existing features.
Freedom Park at Jorhat Jail
Freedom Movement Park to be set up at Jorhat Jail at an estimated cost of Rs 134.91 crore in an area of 66 acres.
Project features
Conversion of a part of the main jail complex into museum with the adjacent green areas to be redesignated as Memorial.
Memorial stones with inscriptions of valour synchronised with light and sound ambience.
Preservation of ancestral house of renowned poet late Hiren Bhattacharjee.
Redevelopment of remaining area as an urban park..
Shifting and reconstruction of accommodation for centre and open jail staff.
Existing DIG office to be redeveloped as custom designed office facility for the DIG and the current building to be used as freedom fighters' museum.
Transforming Batadrava Than
"Development of Batadrava Than as Cultural and Tourist Destination at Batadrava, Nagaon, Assam (Phase-II)” project approved at an estimated cost of Rs 108.33 crores.
The project seeks to transform the Than into a must-visit tourist destination and showcase the life of Mahapur Srimanta Sankardev and the rich culture of Assam.
The project includes Krishna Leela comprising a 5-metre-tall Krishna statue, a Naat Ghar and Kalakendra (auditorium) with 600 capacity along with performance stages, two Jalpanghars, Namghar and a Yatri Nivas.
World-class Auditorium in Guwahati
A state-of-the-art public auditorium of 5,000 capacity to constructed at Khanapara, Guwahati at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crores.
Total area: 40 bigha (under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department)
Features: Auditorium with modern audio-visual system and IT infrastructure, lounges, breakout spaces, green room, other backstage facilities, large green lawns, space for of banquets, independent 6-floor multi-level car parking block accommodate 600 vehicles, etc.
Expediting implementation of Amrit Sarovars
Approval to MMS-CMSGUY to draw budgeted rolling fund of Rs 350 cr for FY 2022-23 to facilitate paddy procurement from farmers and for implementation of Amrit Sarovars in every district of Assam.
It will also contribute to the state share under Mission Amrit Sarovar.
Improving road infrastructure
Rs 220.6 crores approved for improvement and upgrading of roads under AIFA:
Dergaon Chariali to Padumoni Rs 93.63 crores.
Padumoni to Rangajan Rs 126.97 crores.
Strengthening Gorukhuti project
Approval to creation of Gorukhuti Bohumukhi Krishi Prakalpa Samiti.
The Samiti will provide support for proper management of the project, its infrastructure/logistics and also mobilise the community to achieve objectives of the project.
Municipal cadres
Approval to
Assam Urban Administrative Service Rules, 2022.
Assam Urban Engineering Service Rules, 2022.
Assam Urban Financial Service Rules, 2022.
Cadres of the 3 services will manage projects, maintain financial discipline and augment internal revenue generation of urban local bodies.
Harnessing renewable sources of energy
MOU to be signed with NLC India Ltd, a Navratna enterprise to set up a Joint Venture Company (JVC) for generating 1GW plus solar power on government land. This will be the first such initiative among PSUS in energy sector.
Transformation in power distribution
Approval for implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) with Rs 8,727 cr as project cost and state share of Rs 263 crores.
Under RDSS, around 57.45 lakh Smart Prepaid Meters to be installed along with Smart Metering at 2,782 Feeders and 77,547 Distribution Transformers for energy accounting.
Installation of 4,902 Distribution Transformers in High Voltage Distribution System among other measures for loss reduction and system modernization.
Boost to Urban Infrastructure
Assam Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Ltd to be formed to ensure smooth continuation of development, financing and implementation of Urban Infrastructure Projects.