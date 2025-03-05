No Relief Yet for USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Bail Hearing Adjourned

The bail plea hearing of Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Mahbubul Hoque remained inconclusive on Tuesday, leaving him without any relief.

Despite a prolonged session, the Gauhati High Court did not reach a final decision on granting him bail in a case registered at the Patharkandi police station.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 11, 2025 and has also directed the submission of the case diary for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, Hoque has already secured bail in a separate case (54/2025). However, the hearing for his bail plea in a second case (55/2025) is still pending.

Advocate Makhon Phukan represented the prosecution during the hearing, presenting arguments against the bail plea.

