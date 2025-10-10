Fresh Reports Link Siddhartha Sharma to ₹19 Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Contracts

New revelations have surfaced in connection with Siddhartha Sharma — the close associate of late singer Zubeen Garg — shedding light on his extensive involvement in multi-crore government contracts under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam.

According to reports, Siddhartha Sharma was a contractor under the Jal Jeevan Mission and had secured as many as 14 major drinking water supply projects in the Mangaldoi subdivision. Sharma reportedly entered the contracting business through his association with Zubeen Garg, leveraging the singer’s acquaintance to gain access to high-value tenders.

Rs 19 Crore Projects Secured

Sharma, along with his business partners, was awarded contracts worth ₹19 crore under the flagship central scheme aimed at providing tap water to rural households. He reportedly executed these projects in collaboration with Bankim Roy Medhi and Jayanta Kakati.

The list of projects awarded to Sharma includes:

1. Debananda Bhelabari PWSS

2. Maharipara PWSS

3. Merpukhuri PWSS

4. Sanowatari Pt 1 PWSS

5. Kamargaon PWSS

6. Khalihoi Pt 1 PWSS

7. Anandipara PWSS

8. Major Chuba PWSS

9. Titkuchi PWSS

10. Satkhali Pt 2 PWSS

11. Punia PWSS

12. Pipirakuchi Ramroipara PWSS

13. Mahtoli PWSS

14. Khatikuchi PWSS

Reports further allege that a portion of Zubeen Garg’s personal funds had been invested by Siddhartha Sharma into these projects. This connection — if proven — could have far-reaching implications, especially amid growing demands for a transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s financial and professional dealings in his final months.

Reports also suggest that pressure had been exerted on executive engineer Moy Hussain during the tendering process to facilitate the award of these contracts to Sharma’s firm.

The revelations have intensified scrutiny over how Sharma, previously little known in the contracting arena, managed to secure multiple high-value government projects in such a short span of time. Questions are now being raised about the role of influence networks and the use of personal connections to manipulate public tenders.