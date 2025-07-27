Fresh Unrest at Assam-Meghalaya Border; Pillar Vandalised, Crops Destroyed

Tensions have once again escalated along the volatile Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong, following fresh incidents of border vandalism allegedly carried out by miscreants from the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

According to local reports, unidentified individuals from the Lapang and Upper Khasi areas of Meghalayareportedly vandalised a border pillar located in the Tapath area, a marker established by the Government of India to demarcate the interstate boundary. The act of destruction is believed to have taken place late on Saturday night.

This is not the first incident in recent days. Over the past two days, groups suspected to be from the Khasi community have allegedly entered agricultural fields inside Assam territory and destroyed standing paddy crops, causing significant losses to local farmers.

The latest act of aggression involved a pillar located near a stream that connects both the Assam and Meghalaya sides, further raising concerns over repeated violations of territorial sanctity and provoking unrest among the local population.

The situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong remains tense as both states continue to grapple with unresolved boundary disputes.

On the otehr hand, security has reportedly been tightened in the border areas to prevent any further escalation.