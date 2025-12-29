From Culture to Infrastructure: Amit Shah Unveils Landmark Projects in Assam

Assam marked a historic day on Monday as several long-awaited and significant projects were inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The events underscored Assam’s cultural revival, economic progress, and growing recognition at both regional and national levels.

The day began with Shah’s arrival in Assam, where he was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Sarma. The main event of the day was the inauguration of the Batadrava Project, a long-cherished dream of the people of Assam, situated at the sacred site associated with Srimanta Sankardev, the state’s revered cultural and spiritual leader.

Chief Minister Sarma greeted the Union Minister with a traditional Assamese welcome, featuring masks, gamusa and handwoven paat cloths, reflecting Assam’s rich heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said, “Assam has now transformed from a land of protests to a land of development. Assam today is emerging as the growth engine of Eastern India and a vital contributor to the nation’s progress.”

Sharma highlighted the efforts to preserve Assam’s cultural legacy, stating, “Today, through the collective will of the people, the vast heritage of Srimanta Sankardev has been safeguarded, and every Vaishnav devotee has contributed to this historic achievement.”

The inauguration included the Jyoti-Bishnu International Art Auditorium, a 5,000-seat venue constructed at a cost of approximately ₹291 crore. The auditorium will serve as a cultural hub, celebrating Assam’s illustrious artists and musicians, from Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Jyotiprasad Agarwala to Gopinath Bordoloi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Zubeen Garg.

In addition to cultural landmarks, Amit Shah also inaugurated modern public safety infrastructure in Guwahati. This included the new Commissioner of Police Office building and an automated city monitoring system equipped with 2,000 CCTV cameras. These projects, costing around ₹300 crore, aim to improve security, safety, and public services for the citizens of Assam under one roof.

The day also included a solemn visit to the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, where Shah paid tribute to the 860 martyrs of the historic Assam movement, honoring their sacrifice and legacy.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed hope that these projects would provide Assam’s citizens with world-class facilities while promoting the state’s culture, heritage, and economic development.

The inauguration marked a significant milestone for Assam, combining cultural pride, modern infrastructure, and historical remembrance, and Union Minister Amit Shah returned to New Delhi later in the evening after completing the eventful visit.

