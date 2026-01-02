“From Jobs to Housing, Congress Demands Money Everywhere”: Bimal Bora

Assam’s Minister of Cultural Affairs and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bimal Bora on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of nurturing a long-standing culture of corruption, favouritism and monetary exploitation.

Advertisment

Addressing party workers and supporters, Borah said the BJP remains a nation-dedicated party where the country comes first, the party second and individuals third. In contrast, he alleged that Congress follows the opposite principle, prioritising personal and party gains over national interest.

Bora claimed that the legacy of Congress's misrule is so deep-rooted that it cannot be explained in a single speech.

He alleged that corruption within the party begins at the training stage itself, with aspirants reportedly being asked to pay money even before appointments. “Without paying money, an unemployed youth cannot even dream of getting a job under Congress,” he said.

He further alleged that Congress leaders demand money online in the name of training and later, if voted to power, would extend such practices to welfare schemes like Orunodoi and entrepreneurship programmes. According to Borah, this reflects the party’s mindset, where corruption is institutionalised rather than incidental.

The minister asserted that if candidates are asked for money even before elections, such leaders, once elected as MLAs, would continue extracting money from the public. “They will take money while distributing houses, while implementing schemes, and at every step of governance,” he claimed.

Borah also targeted Congress’s proposed guarantees, calling them hollow promises. He alleged that under Congress, recruitment bodies like APSC could again fall into the hands of controversial figures, reviving past scandals.

He further claimed that free and merit-based jobs provided by the present BJP government would be replaced by a system where unemployed youth would again be forced to collect huge sums of money to secure employment.

Highlighting the BJP government’s record, Bora said over 1.5 lakh youths have been provided jobs purely on merit, restoring dignity and self-respect among families. “Parents today can stand with pride, knowing their children earned jobs through merit, not money,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress alliances, Borah accused the party and its allies of displaying double standards, projecting nationalism before the public while practising something entirely different behind closed doors. He termed this as “fake nationalism” and questioned whether Congress has ever truly upheld national values.

On welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Borah alleged that under Congress, beneficiaries would receive only symbolic benefits, while the actual resources would be siphoned off by party leaders at various levels.

The BJP leader concluded by stating that the people of Assam are now aware and will not allow the state to return to what he described as an era of corruption, nepotism and broken promises.

Also Read: “Detention Room?” What Assam Minister Bimal Borah Suggests For Suspended MLAs.