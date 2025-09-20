From Jorhat’s Roots to Assam’s Soul: Remembering Zubeen Garg’s Formative Years

The sudden and tragic demise of Assamese singer and music icon Zubeen Garg has sent waves of shock and grief across Assam, leaving millions of fans and the cultural landscape of the state in mourning. Nowhere is this sorrow felt more poignantly than in Jorhat, the town where a young Zubeen spent his formative years and first discovered the musical spark that would later make him a household name.

Zubeen lived in the Bongal Pukhuri area during his school years, completing his higher secondary education in science at Jorhat’s JB College between 1990 and 1992. It was here that the foundation of Zubeen—the artist, the rebel, and the cultural phenomenon—began to take shape.

His college friend, Abhinav Dutta, still struggling to come to terms with the news, vividly recalled the unconventional young man. “He never wore a uniform and was often reprimanded by lecturers. He would show up at JB College in colourful Bermudas and a Japi. But no one could deny his musical brilliance.

In his final year, he attended only 21 days of class; the rest of the time, he was immersed in music,” Dutta shared. He fondly remembered Zubeen as a “helpful, talented, and well-liked person” who, even then, displayed the unmistakable spark of genius that would later captivate millions across India and beyond.

Another college mate, Diganta Bora, echoed those memories, recalling how music always seemed to dominate Zubeen’s life. Though he completed his Class 12 in 1992 and later moved to Guwahati for higher studies, his heart remained tied to Jorhat and the people who shaped his early years.

The family’s home at Bongal Pukhuri was sold many years ago by his father, retired bureaucrat Mohini Mohan Borthakur. Yet, Zubeen’s bond with the place never faded. Neighbours remember his frequent visits whenever he performed in Upper Assam, often stopping by to reconnect with the soil of his beginnings.

Perhaps the most poignant symbol of that connection was a Krishnachura tree in the yard, planted by his late mother, Ily Borthakur—the one who first introduced him to music.

Long-time resident Mayurakshi Sarma Borthakur recalled, “Zubeen would often come back to the house and embrace that Krishnachura tree. By hugging it, he felt close to his mother. Even after the house was gone, that tree remained his anchor—to her and to his Jorhat roots.”

For Jorhat, Zubeen Garg was not just a star who rose to fame but a son whose roots and memories remain deeply etched in its soil. His passing has not only silenced a voice that defined generations but has also reopened cherished memories of a young boy whose journey began in this very town.

