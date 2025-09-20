Why Jibon Borthakur Chose to Become Zubeen Garg

When news broke that singer Zubeen Garg had died in Singapore after a diving accident, the shock boomed not only through Assam but across the whole of India. For decades, his songs had been woven into people’s everyday lives- echoing from tea gardens and village fairs to city concerts and even weddings.

To many, he was simply “Zubeen da,” a voice that carried both soul and rebellion, an artist who belonged to the people as much as to the stage. But behind the music and fame lies another story, the story of his name.

Why did the boy born as Jibon Borthakur in a small town in Meghalaya grow up to be known to the world as Zubeen Garg? The answer is a blend of family heritage, personal choice, and also nod to one of the world’s greatest maestros.

Born Into a House of Music

Zubeen was born in 1972 in Meghalaya’s Tura into an Assamese Brahmin family where art was more than a hobby, it was kind of a way of life. His father, Mohini Mohon Borthakur, balanced his work as a magistrate with his passion for poetry and songwriting, often penning verses under the name Kapil Thakur. His mother, Late Ily Borthakur, was a singer whose voice filled the home.

Music ran in the siblings too. His younger sister, Jonkey Borthakur, built her own reputation as a singer and actress. But her life was cut short in 2002 when she died in a road accident on her way to a stage show in Tezpur. The loss left a permanent scar on Zubeen’s life. That same year, he released his album Xixhu, dedicating it to her memory.

Why “Zubeen”?

Few know that Zubeen’s first name came from a world far away from Assam. His parents named him after Zubin Mehta, the legendary conductor who carried Indian talent onto the global stage. Mehta had led orchestras in Montreal, Los Angeles, and New York, and built a lifelong bond with the Israel Philharmonic. To the Borthakur family, he was a symbol of artistry and excellence, someone worth honouring through their son’s name.

That choice of name reflected not just admiration for a maestro, but also the family’s belief in music as something that connects cultures, beyond borders.

Why “Garg”?

The second part of his identity, Garg, came quite later. Though he was born Jibon Borthakur, he decided to use “Garg” as his surname, a title that comes from his Brahmin gotra (ancestral lineage). It was a personal decision that gave him a distinct identity.

By choosing “Garg,” Zubeen stepped away from the expected path and created a name that felt both intimate and unique. It carried the weight of tradition while standing apart in the music industry, making “Zubeen Garg” instantly memorable.

More Than Just a Name

Taken together, his name, Zubeen Garg, was a reflection of his life itself. In many ways, his name tells the story of who he was, an artist inspired by global legends, shaped by family bonds, and rooted in Assamese tradition. From the boy named after a maestro in faraway Vienna to the man who filled stadiums with fans singing in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali, Zubeen’s name tells us as much about him as his music does.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Repatriated to India; Assam Prepares for Last Rites