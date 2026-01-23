From Land Deals to Syndicates, Gaurav Gogoi Levels Explosive Charges Against CM Sarma

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday held a massive public rally at Pathalipathar in Bihpuria of Lakhimpur district, projecting its resolve to build what it called a “Greater Assam.” The rally, addressed by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and senior party leaders, witnessed a large turnout and turned into a sharp political offensive against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led state government.

Addressing the gathering, Gogoi said Assam is standing at a decisive moment, and the message from the ground is unmistakable. “People are ready to wait, ready to fight, and ready for change. Wherever we go, youth, women and elders welcome us with trust,” he said, asserting that the Congress is once again emerging as the people’s choice.

Launching a frontal attack on the Chief Minister, Gogoi accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of arrogance and concentration of power. “He believes that power belongs only to him and that nothing can happen without his consent. But the people of Assam will show that no individual is bigger than democracy,” Gogoi said.

Raising concerns over the state’s financial condition, Gogoi alleged that the BJP government has pushed Assam into a debt trap, claiming that loans amounting to nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been taken. “To repay loans, liquor shops are being opened everywhere, toll gates have mushroomed across the state, land premiums have been raised, traffic fines increased, and government schools shut down because there is no money to pay teachers,” he alleged.

Referring to Sarma’s political journey, Gogoi described it as opportunistic, stating that the Chief Minister moved from AASU to Congress and then to the BJP purely for self-interest. “If he is such a big leader, let him try sitting in the opposition once. His courage will disappear instantly,” Gogoi said, adding that the Congress would never take him back even if he attempts to return.

Recalling the late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, he said Sarma was treated like a son but ultimately betrayed that trust. “Tarun Gogoi later regretted it. The same betrayal was seen in 2021 when Sarbananda Sonowal was sidelined despite winning the mandate,” he said.

Gogoi also accused the Chief Minister of misleading the public through repeated allegations against him. “He keeps trying to link me with Pakistan. Has he produced any proof? Did anything happen on September 10? Congress keeps its word,” he said.

Listing a series of alleged scams and controversies, Gogoi said Assam has never seen a Chief Minister whose name figures in so many allegations, from cattle thefts and rice diversion to failures under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “There are pipes, but no water, syndicates everywhere, and yet the BJP claims to practice politics in the name of Hinduism,” he said.

Making serious allegations over land deals, Gogoi claimed that land has been purchased in Majuli by the Chief Minister’s wife and said the Congress would visit the island to verify it. “The biggest land broker in Assam is sitting in Dispur,” he remarked, alleging that thousands of bighas of tribal land are being handed over to big corporate houses.

Drawing a contrast with his own family, Gogoi said his father, despite being a three-time Chief Minister, never amassed wealth or businesses in the family’s name. “Today, youths are unemployed and migrating outside Assam for daily wages, while companies are being run in the names of family members of those in power,” he alleged.

On electoral issues, Gogoi accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists and urged people to verify names on the Election Commission’s website. He alleged that living voters are being marked dead and FIRs are being ignored. “This is not about winning or losing elections, but about saving democracy,” he said.

Referring to the issue of justice for singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi alleged close links between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, claiming that a bail plea was withdrawn after an aide of the Chief Minister met the accused. “As long as Himanta Biswa Sarma remains Chief Minister, justice will not be delivered,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Bhupen Bora also addressed the rally, accusing the BJP of failing to fulfil any of its 2016 election promises, including protection of land and identity, flood control, employment and farmers’ welfare. AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan, APCC observer Bandhu Tirkey, and several senior leaders echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence that the people of Assam are ready for political change.

The rally concluded with the Congress reiterating its call for a “Greater Assam,” promising a state free of fear, arrogance and syndicate-driven politics, and urging party workers to take the message of change to every village and household.

