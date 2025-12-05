From Life to Learning: 80-Year-Old’s Selfless Gift to Medical Education

In a commendable and progressive step towards strengthening medical education, the Ellora Vigyan Mancha facilitated the posthumous donation of a human body to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) for academic and research purposes.

The mortal remains of Bhabani Medhi, a resident of Nagaon, were formally handed over to the authorities of the medical college on Tuesday. Bhabani Medhi, who passed away at the age of over 80, had pledged in 2011 to donate her body after death by signing official documents with the Ellora Vigyan Mancha.

Her son, speaking to the media at the hospital premises, said, “My mother passed away yesterday. She was more than 80 years old. Back in 2011, she had signed an agreement with the Ellora Vigyan Mancha to donate her body for medical education. That is why, along with all our family members, we are here today at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital to fulfil her final wish.”

Members of the Ellora Vigyan Mancha described Bhabani Medhi as a brave and progressive woman who challenged age-old taboos and social stigmas associated with body donation. They stated that her decision was not only courageous but also deeply humanitarian, as it will help hundreds of medical students gain vital practical experience in anatomy and clinical training.

“Body donation is one of the most meaningful contributions to science and society. It plays a critical role in shaping the next generation of doctors,” a forum member said, urging the public to come forward and take similar steps for the advancement of education and healthcare.

The initiative has been widely appreciated by the medical fraternity as well as local residents, who hailed Bhabani Medhi's final act as a selfless and inspiring contribution to science, humanity, and future generations.

