From Blood Donation to Welfare Schemes: Assam Kicks Off Weeklong ‘Seva Saptah’

State-wide blood donation camps were organised by the Government of Assam on Wednesday across all districts, corresponding with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a week-long programme of socially significant activities part of Seva Saptah starting from September 17 to September 25, 2025.

In collaboration with the Assam State Blood Transfusion Council, the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State took the initiative in conducting 75 blood donation camps. which witnessed mass participation cutting across social divides.

Senior government officials, staff members, representatives of civil society organisations, and members of the general public voluntarily came forward to donate blood in large numbers.

The initiative, which resulted in the collection of 3,167 units of blood, reflects the collective spirit of service and responsibility towards society, while also strengthening the state's healthcare preparedness. By mobilising voluntary blood donation on such a vast scale, Assam has demonstrated its commitment to the ethos of "seva" (service) to mankind.

The ongoing Seva Saptah will unfold further in the days to come, marked by activities of enduring public welfare and social relevance.

A mega health camps for children at all Legislative Assembly Constituencies are scheduled to be organised on September 19.

As part of the Seva Saptah observance, a series of welfare activities has been lined up. On September 20, over 30 lakh saplings will be planted across 20,000 educational institutions as well as in cities, towns, and villages.

On September 21, young writers will be felicitated with rupees 25,000 each. The following day, September 22, Ni-kshay Mitra assistance will be extended to tuberculosis patients. On September 23, land pattas will be distributed to religious institutions.

The weeklong programme will conclude on September 25 with the launch of Orunodoi 3.0, the Assam government’s flagship Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

