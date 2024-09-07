From Myth to Crisis: International Vulture Awareness Day Focuses on Saving Endangered Species

Kaziranga, along with Assam, is one of the few places where eight out of the nine vulture species found in India can be observed. Notably, the Critically Endangered slender-billed vulture (Gyps tenuirostris) finds a viable population in this landscape. Historically significant, vultures have been part of Indian mythology, such as the brave Jatayu in the Ramayan. However, their population has drastically declined by over 97% since the early 1990s, primarily due to the use of diclofenac and similar veterinary drugs.