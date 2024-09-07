From Myth to Crisis: International Vulture Awareness Day Focuses on Saving Endangered Species

Prasenjit Deb
International Vulture Awareness Day was marked by a series of events designed to engage local youth and communities in the conservation of vultures. A highlight of the celebrations was the unveiling of a slender-billed vulture statue crafted by artist Binod Gogoi from Kaziranga. This artistic tribute is particularly significant given that Kaziranga is home to a diverse population of vultures.
Kaziranga, along with Assam, is one of the few places where eight out of the nine vulture species found in India can be observed. Notably, the Critically Endangered slender-billed vulture (Gyps tenuirostris) finds a viable population in this landscape. Historically significant, vultures have been part of Indian mythology, such as the brave Jatayu in the Ramayan. However, their population has drastically declined by over 97% since the early 1990s, primarily due to the use of diclofenac and similar veterinary drugs.
Vultures play a crucial ecological role as nature's cleanup crew. Their powerful digestive systems allow them to consume and process toxic pathogens such as rabies and anthrax, preventing the spread of diseases and maintaining environmental sanitation. The dramatic decrease in their numbers has led to an increased risk of disease outbreaks, as alternative scavengers like wild dogs, foxes, and crows are less effective in disease control.
In Assam, the secondary poisoning of vultures from carcasses contaminated with pesticides has contributed to their decline. To combat this, the Indian government has established breeding centers in Assam, West Bengal, and Haryana to facilitate the conservation and recovery of vulture populations. Despite these efforts, vultures continue to face threats from drugs like aceclofenac and ketoprofen, which further endanger their survival.
The celebration of International Vulture Awareness Day underscores the importance of ongoing conservation efforts to protect these vital birds and ensure their resurgence from the brink of extinction.