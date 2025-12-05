From Rangfra to Faith: Mungkam Village Celebrates Half a Century of Christianity

In a heartwarming celebration of faith and heritage, the Tangsa tribal community of Mungkam village marked the golden jubilee of their conversion to Christianity on Friday. Once deeply rooted in Rangfra rituals, where nature was worshipped through age-old sacrifice-based practices, the village embraced Christianity in 1975, embarking on a historic spiritual journey that continues to inspire pride and devotion among its people.

Nestled amidst the Tinkupani forest, about 1 km from National Highway 315 and across the hilly Kharsrota Tirap river adjoining Arunachal Pradesh, Mungkam village is home to 35 families who came together to honor 50 years of Christian faith. The celebrations beautifully intertwined Tangsa tribal traditions with Christian rituals, showcasing the community’s unique cultural identity.

The occasion drew guests from across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, including representatives from 105 Tangsa Baptist churches, as well as Laisam Simai, MLA of Nampung constituency, and Christian devotees from the wider northeastern region.

The golden jubilee began with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by congregational prayers, soul-stirring singing, vibrant dances by children, and traditional Tangsa performances. An open assembly allowed guests to reflect on the importance of preserving the tribe’s rich culture and religious heritage, while a community feast brought together families in celebration.

As the sun set, the day’s festivities were set to conclude with a “Musical Night”, leaving the village awash in joy, reflection, and a deep sense of accomplishment. For Mungkam, the golden jubilee was not just a celebration of faith, but a tribute to resilience, tradition, and the enduring spirit of a community.

Also Read: Economic Blockade Turns Tribute To Zubeen Da at Makum