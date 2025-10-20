From Samadhi Khetra to Zubeen Khetra: What Garima Garg Said

Garima Saikia Garg gave statment on Zubeen Khetra in front of media today saying, “The site will be dedicated to keeping Zubeen’s legacy alive.

From today, it will no longer be called a Samadhi Khetra (Memorial site) , but simply ‘Zubeen Khetra’.

Arrangements will be made to preserve all of Zubeen’s belongings at the site. We are doing everything possible with the family’s support.

Today, discussions were held regarding the design of Zubeen Khetra, and everyone shared their views.

In the future, there is a possibility that the national highway will be expanded to six lanes, so the PWD committee will decide how much land will be allocated for the Khetra.”

Earlier today The first meeting of the Zubeen Garg Memorial Construction Committee was held at the conference hall of Shri Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Present at the meeting were Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta, Garima Saikia Garg, and Zubeen's sister, Palmee Borthakur.

Also part of the committee were Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Pranjal Saikia, Shyamantak Gautam, Sudarshan Thakur, along with all other concerned members.

