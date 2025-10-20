“Zubeen Lives in All Our Hearts, He Will Always Remain Alive,” Says Garima Garg at Sonapur

As today marks one month since Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg passed away, Garima Saikia Garg, Palmee Borthakur, and other family members visited his cremation site in Sonapur to pay their respects.

At the memorial, an emotional Garima Saikia Garg said, “Zubeen lives in all our hearts. He will always remain alive in our hearts, having built a home there forever. We will fight for Zubeen Garg’s justice until it is served, and we want to know the truth about what happened that day in Singapore. Zubeen will be alive in the hearts of the crores of people who loved him, and we will carry forward his songs.”

She added, “In the coming month, Zubeen would have turned 53 on November 18. Even though he has left us, we will keep him alive in our hearts. We will do everything Zubeen wanted—planting trees, preserving his 38,000 songs for future generations, and ensuring his legacy lives on. We will need the blessings and support of the people to fulfil these dreams. Zubeen always wanted the new generation to do good for society; he was proud and happy whenever they did. We will continue his vision to make Assam a better place.”

Zubeen’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, said, “We will always need the support of the public to fulfil Zubeen’s dreams. This is Zubeen’s Assam. As he wished, we must make Assam a progressive society and stand united despite its diverse cultures. We seek the blessings and support of the public to make Assam a better place, as Zubeen envisioned.”

At the memorial, Garima Garg embraced the memory of her loved one, expressing deep sorrow and remembrance for Zubeen Garg.

