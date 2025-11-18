From Songs to Sky Lanterns: Fans Pay Homage to Zubeen Garg on His Birthday

In an emotionally charged gathering, fans of legendary singer Zubeen Garg flocked to his residence in Kahilipara last Midnight to mark what has become his first birthday since his untimely passing.

The 53rd birthday celebration saw a heartfelt outpouring of love and tributes from fans, friends, and family.

At midnight, fans gathered in large numbers outside the home, eagerly awaiting the cake-cutting ceremony. Many remembered their beloved artist with songs, drawings, and other creative tributes sent even from far-off Kolkata.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, stepped outside to join the fans in their homage.

The celebration was marked by tears, memories, and music. Fans sang Zubeen’s songs and paid tribute with emotional performances.

Artists Manas Robin and Ajay Phukan also offered their respects, joining in the midnight, cutting the cake for him.

Manas Robin also announced that a song titled “Amar Zubeen, Pran’r Zubeen” will be released as a birthday gift for Zubeen Garg. Some even brought cakes designed in the shape of a guitar.

The atmosphere was further lit up with the lighting of sky lanterns by fans.

The commemorations are set to continue into today morning, beginning at 9 AM with the unveiling of Zubeen Garg’s statue by Garima Garg and Zubeen's father.

The day-long schedule will include a variety of events, blending remembrance with celebration.

From early morning, residents of Sonapur Dimoria organised several programs in honour of their heartthrob. These include blood donation drives, the plantation of 100 Nahor saplings, Naam Kirtan, and performances of Bhaona, along with other cultural programs. A Bhagavat recital is also scheduled to take place at the Kahilipara residence.

Adding a charitable note to the celebration, Manas Robin announced a donation of 10,000 rupees to people deployed at Zubeen’s memorial site.

This first birthday without Zubeen Garg was thus marked with both mourning and celebration—a testimony to his enduring legacy and the deep emotional connection he shared with his fans across Assam and beyond.

