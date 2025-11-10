From Today, Assam Beneficiaries to Get Dal, Sugar, Salt at Low Cost

From today, 10th November, the Assam government will officially roll out its Food Security Scheme, ensuring essential commodities reach beneficiaries at highly subsidised rates.

Under the scheme, families covered under the National Food Security Act will have access to three key staples at reduced prices: lentils (masoor dal) at ₹69 per kg, sugar at ₹38 per kg, and salt at ₹10 per kg. These items will be available at all fair-price shops across the state, offering citizens a significant saving compared to market rates.

The scheme aims to provide financial relief and ensure food security for eligible families, particularly those from economically weaker sections. By making staple commodities more affordable, the government hopes to reduce the burden on household budgets and improve nutritional access.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present as the chief guest at the launch event, underscoring the administration’s commitment to supporting vulnerable families and strengthening food distribution networks across Assam.