Here’s What the Assam CM Said in Today’s Cabinet Meeting

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday chaired a cabinet meeting of his Council of Ministers at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati, where several major decisions were taken across judicial, educational, and social sectors.

One of the key highlights of the meeting was the administrative approval for the construction of a State-of-the-Art Judicial Township at Rangmahal, North Guwahati, under Phase I of the High Court Complex Development project. The project, amounting to ₹478.78 crore, aims to create a comprehensive judicial hub with all buildings interconnected by bridges. The proposed facilities include a High Court Building (G+4), High Court Bar Building (G+6), and a High Court Office Building (G+6).

In another major decision, the cabinet approved the “Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025–30”, designed to position Assam as one of India’s leading entrepreneurship and innovation hubs over the next five years. The policy carries a financial implication of ₹397 crore for the five-year period and includes several funding mechanisms:

Ideation Grant: Up to ₹10 lakh for validating concepts or developing prototypes.

Prototype Development Grant: Up to ₹20 lakh for general and tech startups, and up to ₹40 lakh for deep-tech startups.

Seed Fund: Equity-based funding of up to ₹50 lakh per startup through the Assam Startup Seed Fund, with a maximum 4% government equity stake.

Venture Capital Fund: Growth capital support of up to ₹10 crore per startup.

The cabinet also approved the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, which seeks to prohibit and eliminate the practice of polygamy and polygamous marriages in the state, except in Sixth Schedule areas. The bill aims to protect women from the “pain and hardship” caused by polygamous marriages and provides for compensation to victims. The legislation is intended to “streamline society” and eradicate practices deemed socially harmful.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the determination of the date of effect of promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for Assistant Professors and Librarians of Autonomous, PDUAM, Model Degree, Provincialised, and Government Colleges across Assam.

In a move to promote higher education, the cabinet also approved the establishment of “Su-Ka-Pha University, Assam”, a teaching, residential, and affiliating university to be set up in the undivided Sivasagar district, preferably in Charaideo. The new university aims to expand access to quality higher education in Upper Assam.

