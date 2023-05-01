Assam

From Trucks to Luxury Cars- Cattle Smugglers Cannot Escape Assam Police

Up to 19 cattle heads were rescued from the truck in Assam's Nagaon on Sunday, two of which were found dead.
Kohora police on Sunday rescued four heads of cattle being illegally transported in a luxury car in Kaziranga.
Pratidin Time

The cattle heads were found to be sedated and stuffed inside the car and were heading towards Kaziranga.

A police patrolling team signaled the driver to stop the vehicle; however, the accused driver drove the car towards the direction of Kaziranga in a bid to escape arrest.

Minutes later, after the chasing the car at the national highway 37, the police team somehow managed to stop the car, but the driver fled the scene.

In another instance, a truck loaded with smuggled cattle seized in police raid in the Jakhalabandha locality Nagaon district on Sunday night.

Up to 19 cattle heads were rescued from the truck, two of which were found dead.

Meanwhile, the truck driver identified as Irshad Khan has been apprehended. Action has been initiated against the said driver.

