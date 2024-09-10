FSSAI Mandates 'Best Before Date' Display for Sweets in Assam

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued new directives for Food Business Operators (FBO) in Assam dealing with non-packaged or loose sweets.
As per the order dated September 25, 2020, FBOs are required to display the "Best Before Date" of the product on containers or trays holding sweets. This regulation, effective from October 1, 2020, aims to ensure consumer safety by providing clarity on the freshness of the products.
While displaying the "Best Before Date" is mandatory, FBOs may also choose to voluntarily display the "Date of Manufacturing," although this is not compulsory. The "Best Before Date" should be decided by the FBOs based on the type of sweets and local storage conditions.
To assist FBOs in determining the shelf life of various sweets, an indicative list is available in the "Guidance Note on Safety of Traditional Milk Products" on the FSSAI website.
Authorities, including Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers, have been instructed to enforce these regulations in their respective jurisdictions, ensuring strict compliance. This move follows the FSSAI's continuous efforts to uphold food safety standards across the country.