FSSAI Mandates 'Best Before Date' Display for Sweets in Assam

While displaying the "Best Before Date" is mandatory, FBOs may also choose to voluntarily display the "Date of Manufacturing," although this is not compulsory. The "Best Before Date" should be decided by the FBOs based on the type of sweets and local storage conditions.

To assist FBOs in determining the shelf life of various sweets, an indicative list is available in the "Guidance Note on Safety of Traditional Milk Products" on the FSSAI website.