Fuel Prices Surge in Assam After Lok Sabha Election Results

In a move that has left the public reeling, petrol and diesel prices in Assam, particularly in Guwahati, witnessed a significant hike just twenty-four hours after the Lok Sabha election results were announced.
The increase in fuel prices comes at a time when the nation is still absorbing the outcome of the elections. According to the latest figures, petrol prices have surged by Rs 1.02 per litre, while diesel prices saw a notable rise of Re 1.01.
The sudden spike in fuel costs has caught many off guard, with the general public expressing their discontentment over the price surge. The timing of this increase, following closely on the heels of the election results, has left people particularly surprised and perturbed.
As of today, the petrol price in Guwahati stands at ₹97.19 per litre, marking a slight uptick from yesterday's rate of ₹96.17. Over the past ten days, fluctuations have been observed, with prices oscillating between ₹96.13 and ₹97.19.
Similarly, the diesel price in Guwahati has risen to ₹89.42 per litre, showing a slight increase from yesterday's rate of ₹88.41. Over the past ten days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹88.38 and ₹89.42.
The sudden escalation in fuel prices has elicited strong reactions from the public, who are struggling to comprehend the rationale behind the price surge, especially in the aftermath of the elections.
Amidst the ongoing economic challenges faced by individuals and businesses alike, the unexpected increase in fuel prices has further compounded the financial strain on the populace.