BREAKING: Barpeta Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma Passes Away

Sattriya exponent Basistha Dev Sarma passed away on Saturday at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Burha Sattriya of Barpeta Satra, Dev Sarma had been critically ill for sometime. He breathed his last at 4.56 pm today.

He was under intensive treatment for the past few days under the watchful eyes of experts.

The news will come as a major loss for the cultural circles of the Assamese society.

Dev Sarma had earlier contracted the Covid-19 virus in 2020, which took a toll on his health.

In 2017, the noted Sattriya exponent had been selected for national level Srimanta Sankardev Award by Assam government.