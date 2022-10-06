Gabharu River Incident: Missing Man’s Body Found

Rescue team recovered a body on Thursday, who went missing when water level rose in Gabharu River during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhiram Koch and his body was found buried under sand.

On Wednesday, several people were rescued after they drowned during Goddess Durga idol immersion at Gabharu River in Missamari.

After celebrating Durga Puja festival for four days, the people went to bid farewell to Goddess Durga in the immersion and as the water level rose, several people drowned.

The locals rushed to the scene and rescued the people who drowned in the river.