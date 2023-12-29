'Gaganyaan: A Celestial Odyssey' Science Exhibition Organized at Downtown Gurukul Moranhat

Downtown Gurukul Moranhat shone brightly with an enchanting science exhibition as students transformed their school into a cosmic spectacle named "Gaganyaan: A Celestial Odyssey."
This event, presented in both English and Assamese, invited everyone to explore the mysteries of the universe. Attendees felt the temperatures of planets through innovative light projections, enhancing their cosmic journey with realism.
Dr. N.N. Dutta and Ms. Bandana Dutta graced the inauguration, stressing the importance of exploration and education. The exhibition, organized into thematic wings, covered Earth, Mars, Moon, Sun, Solar System, and Galaxy, showcasing the wonders of each cosmic realm.
The convergence of art and science was evident in the 'Dance of Stars' and 'Dance of Planets,' breathing life into celestial bodies. The event concluded with the inauguration of a children’s play park, adding a delightful touch to this cosmic gathering.
"Gaganyaan" seamlessly blended science, art, and culture, revealing the boundless imagination and curiosity of students. This exhibition ignited a passion for the wonders beyond, transcending conventional boundaries to celebrate the marvels of the cosmos.