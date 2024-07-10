Gakul Barman Steps Down as Kamatapur Autonomous Council CEM

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC), Gakul Barman stepped down from his post on Wednesday.
Gakul Barman tendered his resignation officially amid two Assam cabinet ministers during a crucial meeting at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today.
In the meeting, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU) demanded Pradip Ray to be appointed as the new CEM.
Meanwhile, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika who attended the crucial meeting assured that a new CEM of the council would be appointed soon.
Notably, Gakul Barman’s resignation comes after allegations of assaulting a female Assam Police constable was levied against him. Reportedly, Barman, who is married, faced accusations of involvement in an altercation with a woman constable employed in Dibrugarh, with whom he allegedly shares an illicit relationship.
The constable was reportedly hospitalized following the incident, reports said. Responding to these allegations, Barman took to social media platforms to refute any association with the reported incident. On the other hand, Hiteshwar Barman, KAC President, had called for a formal investigation into the matter.