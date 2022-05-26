PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of 11 Projects in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crores at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

He will also dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crores.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project in Chennai.

The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. As per a press release, “It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale. This project makes use of the Precast Concrete Construction System as used in US and Finland.”

The Lighthouse projects were launched by PM Modi on January 1, 2021 to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring. The project has been completed in quick time and will prove to be a boon to the poor.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Chennai after the DMK government came to power in the state last year.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the security has been tightened across Chennai. In a statement, the Greater Chennai Police said they have put in place a five-tier security and at least 22,000 police personnel would be deployed to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the event.

