Gang of Women Thieves Hailing From Odisha Arrested in Assam

In a huge crackdown, the Assam Police has busted a racket of notorious thieves in Assam’s Hojai district.

Reportedly, a gang of 13 women thieves have been arrested by the police in Lumding on Sunday evening.

As per reports, the women thieves had looted jewelry and money from several people who had gathered at the 66th Forest Festival which is underway at Lumding’s Jhulanpur.

As per sources, taking chance of the huge crowd, the gang of thieves snatched chains from several women’s neck and pick pocketed many men.

In connection to the incident, the Lumding Police with the help of locals arrested 12 women and a youth. As per the police, the thieves are residents of Odisha. The police also claimed that some more people are also involved in the gang.

Since a long time, the women thieves had been creating ruckus in the locality by stealing valuables from people during huge gatherings.

An investigation has been launched by the police to nab all persons involved in the crime.