Gangetic Dolphin Carcass Found In Assam's Lakhimpur

The aquatic mammal was discovered in the waters of Dikrong in Dongeebeel in Bihpuria.
A carcass of an endangered Gangetic Dolphin was recovered from a river bank in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Sunday.

The aquatic mammal was discovered in the waters of Dikrong in Dongeebeel in Bihpuria. 

According to reports, a deep cut mark was found on the back of the dolphin. It is suspected that the dolphin died after being attacked by fishermen.

Meanwhile, forest officials reached the recovered the dead dolphin for post-mortem.

Later, the dolphin was buried by forest officials.

It may be mentioned that the fast extinct Gangetic Dolphin is still found in small families in Jamugurighat of the Brahmaputra and Subansiri in the Lakhimpur district

