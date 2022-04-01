Ganja Worth Over Rs 11 Lakh Seized Near Assam-Bengal Border

A huge consignment of cannabis was seized near the Assam-West Bengal border on Thursday.

Two people have been detained in connection to it.

As per reports, police intercepted a truck in Pakriguri and recovered 130kg cannabis packed in 12 packets hidden under tarpaulin, each weighing 10 to 11 kilograms.

The truck was travelling from Assam to Bengal when it was intercepted on NH 27.

The estimated cost of the seized cannabis is said to be around Rs 10,40,000.

On Thursday, a ganja smuggler was injured in a police firing in Assam’s Kokrajhar.

The encounter took place at Bikhmuri in Kokrajhar. the injured smuggler has been identified as Mukesh Kumar who is a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

The Kokrajhar police acting on specific inputs intercepted a Scorpio car at Karigaon and had arrested three ganja smugglers on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar was one among the arrested smugglers.

“The seized ganja weighs approximately 93 kilo grams. The ganja was transported from Tripura to Bihar,” a police official said.

