Ganja worth Rs 5 Crores seized at Assam-Tripura Border

Continuing their war against drugs, the Assam Police seized a huge quantity of drugs from Churaibari at the Assam-Tripura border.

The seized ganja weighs 4,728 kgs and is worth around Rs 5 crores in the market.

According to police reports, the ganja was seized from a truck carrying rubber that was coming from Tripura on Monday night. The truck bears registration number AS01FC 1894.

However, the driver of the truck fled from the spot after the police intercepted the truck.

It may be mentioned that this is the first time that such a huge quantity of addictive substances have been seized in the Barak Valley.

Police investigation is currently underway into the incident.

Meanwhile, lauding the police for such a massive seizure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In largest seizure in a while by @assampolice, @karimganjpolice seized 4,728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday. Great work! Keep it up.”