Garima Garg Honours Zubeen at Sitajakhala, Demands Justice for His Death

On her return from Jorhat today, Garima Garg stopped at Sitajakhala to pay tribute to Zubeen and also lit a diya there.

The dairy product manufacturing company ‘Sitajakhala’ was inaugurated by Zubeen Garg, and he was also the brand ambassador of the company.

After this, in a conversation with journalists, she expressed that Zubeen Garg’s death must be properly investigated. Garima tearfully appealed, saying, “Zubeen Garg’s death must be thoroughly investigated. I have complete faith in the law.”

She further added, “The people of Assam have given more love to Zubeen than they ever needed to.”

She also stated that Zubeen Garg was a friend of the farmers. He used to say, “The fields are ours, the markets are ours.”

Zubeen was like a member of the Sitajakhala family. Because he was with everyone, at the end of his life today, people from all over the world are by Zubeen’s side.

