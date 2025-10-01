"One Step Towards Justice...": Garima Saikia on Shyamkanu-Siddharth Arrest

Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has welcomed the arrests of North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, saying it is one step toward uncovering the truth behind her husband’s death.

Speaking to the media this morning, Garima said, “It’s a good thing that they are arrested, now the investigation will progress further and its one step towards justice. Whatever happened, we need to know it anyhow. It’s really bothering us as to what really happened there. Law will take its course. We will surely get justice soon.”

She further added, “Since we asked for a fast-track investigation, the police are also doing their job. I hope for a good investigation and we, the public, will cooperate.”

Earlier today, Siddharth Sharma was picked up from an apartment in Gurgaon, while Mahanta was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Singapore. Both were flown to Guwahati on Air India flight IX1197, which landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 6:42 AM.

The two were escorted out of the airport in a bulletproof vehicle under heavy security cover. Over 180 personnel from Assam Police, CRPF and RAF were deployed to ensure a safe transfer, with multiple barricades erected around the airport premises.

Sources informed that both Mahanta and Sharma are being taken to the residence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Alpana Apartment in Guwahati’s Geetanagar locality for further proceedings.

Also Read: BREAKING: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma Arrested, Brought To Guwahati