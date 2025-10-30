Garima Garg’s Post Asks: "One Question Still Burns — What Really Happened on September 19"

On the eve of the much-awaited release of Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen Garg’s final unreleased work, his wife Garima Garg shared an emotional message on Facebook

In her post, Garima revisited a note that Zubeen had written on September 15 describing it as a heartfelt call to his beloved fans. “Every word you wrote that day pierced the heart, Goldie,” she wrote.

“But amid all this, one question keeps burning in my hollow chest — what really happened on September 19? How, and why?” she asked.

“Perhaps peace still eludes us but until we get an answer, even breathing feels heavy.” she wrote.

The post comes just a day before the release of Roi Roi Binale, last work by Zubeen Garg.

The Movie will be released officially tomorrow, marking a bittersweet moment of remembrance and celebration.

The film has recorded an unprecedented 162 shows in Guwahati alone on release day, making it the biggest Assamese film opening in the city’s history.

Due to massive public demand, cinema halls have even added early morning screenings from 4.45AM and late-night shows to accommodate audiences.

The craze is not limited to Assam. Roi Roi Binale has become the first Assamese film to achieve a large-scale metro release, securing 10 theatre screens in Bengaluru, including premium venues like PVR Vega City Mall, Phoenix MarketCity, Lulu Mall, INOX Megaplex Mall of Asia, and Garuda Mall.

Limited shows are also being planned in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad, depending on public demand and theatre availability.

Also Read: “We Deserve to Know What Really Happened That Cursed Day”: Garima Garg