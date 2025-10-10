Garima’s Heartbreaking Appeal in Sonapur: Seek Justice For Zubeen

In an emotional and deeply moving moment, Garima Saikia Garg broke down before the people gathered in Sonapur on Friday night, pleading with folded hands for justice in the ongoing investigation into her husband’s death.

Garima, visibly shattered yet composed, appealed to everyone through social media and in person to join her call by writing #JusticeForZubeenGarg, urging the public to stand united until the truth behind Zubeen’s death comes to light.

“I beg everyone to cooperate and help us get justice for Zubeen,” she said, bowing before the crowd in tears — a sight that left many in the gathering equally emotional.

Her voice, trembling with pain, echoed the collective grief of millions of fans across Assam and beyond.

The people of Sonapur, moved by Garima’s plea, responded with loud chants of “Jai Zubeen Da!” Supporters said that Zubeen’s spirit would forever live on in their hearts, describing him as not just an artist but an emotion that defined the soul of Assam.

Zubeen Garg's death has sparked widespread public outcry and demands for a thorough and transparent investigation.

As Garima stood before the people, tears glistening in her eyes, her words resonated with one simple truth — this is no longer just her fight; it has become a people’s movement for justice, love, and remembrance.

Also Read: Garima Garg Honours Zubeen at Sitajakhala, Demands Justice for His Death