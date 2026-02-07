Pride of Assam: Gariyashi Chutia Completes Historic Karanja–Gateway Swim

Fifteen-year-old swimmer Gariyashi Chutia has etched her name into sporting history by becoming the first Assamese girl and the first female swimmer overall to complete the open-sea swim from Karanja Jetty to the iconic Gateway of India in Maharashtra.

The Class 9 student of Maharshi Vidya Mandir undertook the challenging 20-kilometre swim in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, starting at 5:10 am from Karanja Jetty in near-dark conditions and finishing at the Gateway of India at 10:35 am. She completed the demanding route in an impressive time of 5 hours and 25 minutes.

Swimming through strong sea currents and choppy waters, Gariyashi had to battle the toughest phase of the swim for nearly two hours before sunrise. Despite the low visibility and changing tides, she maintained a steady pace throughout the journey, showcasing remarkable endurance, focus, and mental strength at such a young age.

Her achievement has brought immense pride to Assam, as the Karanja Gateway route is considered one of the more challenging open-water swimming stretches due to heavy marine traffic, unpredictable currents, and long exposure to open sea conditions.

Gariyashi trains at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati. She has been preparing under the guidance of her coach, Babul Gurung, who praised her discipline, resilience, and commitment to the sport.