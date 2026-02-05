Assam Girl Sets World Record With Historic 13 km Swim in Arabian Sea

Assam has once again made its mark on the international stage as young swimmer Kiuchenghan Phukon created history by setting a world record with an open-sea swim from Elephanta Island to the Gateway of India.

Kiuchenghan completed the demanding swim of nearly 13 kilometres in just 3 hours and 29 minutes, becoming the world’s youngest swimmer to achieve the feat. With this extraordinary accomplishment, she has also become the first woman swimmer from North-East India to successfully swim in the Arabian Sea, bringing immense pride to Assam.

Hailing originally from Halguri in Sivasagar district, Kiuchenghan currently resides at VIP Road, Six Mile, in Guwahati. She is the daughter of Hemang Phukon and Rimlee Hazarika Phukon.

The young achiever is presently a student of The Green School International, studying in Class II (Section E). She undergoes regular training at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex and the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, under the guidance of coach Babul Gurung.

Congratulating Kiuchenghan on her remarkable achievement, Bhaskar Das, Secretary of the Assam Swimming Association, praised her dedication and determination and wished her a bright future ahead.

