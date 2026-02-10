Garukhuti HS Students Wait as Matric Question Papers Arrive Late

Confusion and tension erupted at Sipajhar Garukhuti Higher Secondary School on the first day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination after a significant delay in the distribution of question papers.

Advertisment

The examination was scheduled to begin at 9 am, and students had arrived at the examination hall well in advance and were fully prepared to appear for the test. However, even by 10:10 am, the candidates had not received their question papers.

The delay sparked strong protests by anxious parents and guardians, leading to a tense situation at the examination centre. The protesters sharply criticised the school’s principal, Dandadhar Nath, accusing him of gross irresponsibility and mismanagement.

Amid mounting pressure from parents and residents, the examination centre finally received the question paper packets from SEBA at around 10:10 am.

Although the examination began over an hour late, authorities reportedly extended the examination duration to compensate for the delay, ensuring that students were not disadvantaged.

It was learnt that the question papers had reportedly been kept at Sipajhar Police Station overnight, as per protocol. However, the sealed packets were not found at the police station during the morning hours, leading to the unexpected delay.