Over 4.38 Lakh Students Sit for HSLC Exams as Assam Enforces Strict Measures

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations commenced across Assam on Tuesday, marking a crucial academic milestone for more than 4.38 lakh students aspiring to move on to higher secondary education.

According to official data, as many as 4,38,565 candidates are appearing in the HSLC examination this year at 1,046 examination centres spread across the state. The examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Authorities have called upon students, parents, invigilators and administrative officials to strictly adhere to prescribed rules and regulations to ensure the smooth, fair and malpractice-free conduct of the examinations.

The first day of the examination began with the Assamese paper, with students reaching their respective centres as early as 8 am. Outside the centres, parents and guardians gathered in large numbers, reflecting the significance of the day for families across the state.

In Dhubri district, one of Assam’s high-enrolment regions, 26,932 candidates appeared for the examination at 47 designated centres amid heightened security and close administrative supervision. To maintain the integrity of the examination process, the district administration imposed a complete ban on mobile phones, smartwatches and other electronic devices inside examination halls.

Most centres in Dhubri are under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, while prohibitory orders have been enforced in and around examination venues to prevent unauthorised gatherings. Flying squads and special observers appointed by SEBA have been deployed across both urban and rural centres, including Bilasipara and Chapar.

Officials noted that the large turnout in Dhubri once again underlined the HSLC examination’s role as a key gateway to higher secondary education. The district administration has urged parents and the general public to maintain a calm and quiet environment around examination centres to help students remain focused.

Meanwhile, similar scenes were witnessed in Bokakhat subdivision, where the HSLC examination also began on Monday. From early morning, Bokakhat Higher Secondary School saw a heavy turnout of students and parents. An atmosphere of excitement and anticipation prevailed as 1,037 students from 27 schools under the Bokakhat subdivision appeared for the examination at the centre.