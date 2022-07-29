Assam

Gauhati HC Asks Assam Govt to File Updated Report on 'Police Encounters'

Appearing for the petitioner virtually from Delhi, lawyer Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the Assam government did not follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines on conducting independent probes in all cases of encounters.
Gauhati High Court
Gauhati High Court
Pratidin Time

The Gauhati High Court on Friday directed the Assam government to file the updated investigation report on every police encounter case since May 2021 within six weeks.

The government has been asked to submit a detailed report in this regard by September 29.

Appearing for the petitioner virtually from Delhi, lawyer Prashant Bhushan pointed out that the Assam government did not follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines on conducting independent probes in all cases of encounters.

While hearing a petition filed by Delhi-based lawyer Arif Jwadder, the high court also sought to know if any independent investigation into these cases was being done or had been completed.

Notably, a total of 161 encounters took place across the state within 13 months after Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as the Chief Minister in May 2021.

The Assam government had earlier submitted before the court that 51 people died and 139 were injured in the encounters till May 21, 2022. Three more deaths were included when the State government filed an affidavit on June 20, as sought by the High Court.

Also Read
Amit Shah to Address National Conference on Drug Trafficking on July 30
Gauhati High Court
Assam government
Prashant Bhushan
Encounter Case
investigation report

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com