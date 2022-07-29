Amit Shah to Address National Conference on Drug Trafficking on July 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the National Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the Administrator of Chandigarh, Officers from the Border Security Force (BSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as ANTF chiefs of the respective States and NCORD members will also be present at the conference.

This is the first such national conference where the Union Home Minister, chief ministers of different states and the different drugs enforcement agencies will all be on one platform.

This shows the unwavering resolve of the Modi government to free the country from the menace of drugs.

NCB teams in four different locations across the country will dispose off more than 30,000 kg of drugs in front of the home minister via video conferencing during this programme.