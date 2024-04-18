Gauhati HC Declares Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania's ST Status Invalid

In a significant verdict, the Gauhati High Court on Thursday invalidated the eligibility of Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania to contest elections, reports said.
This verdict was a result of a contentious legal dispute revolving around Naba Sarania's caste certificate. The High Court determined that Sarania does not belong to the scheduled tribe (ST) category, thereby raising questions about his legitimacy to continue serving as the representative of Kokrajhar in the Lok Sabha.
Sarania, a well-known figure in Indian politics, has been affiliated with the Gana Suraksha Party since 2014, initially as an Independent candidate. However, the recent court decision has cast doubt on his ability to maintain his position in Kokrajhar's political landscape.
Sarania had previously alleged a conspiracy orchestrated by the Assam government, accusing certain individuals of plotting to undermine his standing and electoral prospects in Kokrajhar.
Earlier this month, a division bench of Gauhati High Court on Wednesday set aside an interim order by a single bench which suspended an order passed by the State Level Caste Scrutiny Committee which opined that Naba Kumar Sarania, a sitting Lok Sabha member from Kokrajhar constituency does not belong to Bodo/Bodo Kachari community, which is a recognized ST(P) community in Assam.